Here's how you can help NBC10's Tour de Shore team raise money for the families of fallen officers.

Log on first to the Irish Pub's Tour de Shore website. Then put NBC 10 into the Search box.

That pulls up the page where you can donate to our team.

The money goes to help support the children of our city's fallen police officers.

It gets donated to Philadelphia Police Charities including PAL, FOP Survivor's Fund and the Daniel Faulkner Educational Grant Fund.