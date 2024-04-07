How to watch: Monday's total solar eclipse in Philly, Pennsylvania and Delaware

What to Know A total solar eclipse will be visible across the United States from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024.

In Philadelphia, the eclipse will reach nearly 89% coverage at its afternoon peak.

Be sure to view the eclipse only with proper eye protection. "Snag some special solar glasses or use a pinhole projector," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

Are you ready for the total solar eclipse? It's expected to pass over our region just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the light coming in from the sun and appears to cover up the sun entirely. This will give viewers a glimpse of the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

"Many people will be traveling to view the total solar eclipse, but those staying close to home in the Philadelphia area can still enjoy a significant spectacle with near 90% coverage of the eclipse, 88.8% in the city, to be exact," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

In Philadelphia, the eclipse will occur from 2:08 p.m. until 4:35 p.m., peaking at 3:23 p.m., according to NASA's eclipse website.

The entire eclipse will be live-streamed in the video player above. If you'd rather go to see the event in person, check out these spots hosting eclipse viewing parties:

Pennsylvania

Enoch's Field

208 Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin Institute

Located at the front of the museum steps along 20th Street at 222 North 20th Street in Philadelphia.

1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be special solar filter tents where you can safely watch the eclipse.

Glen Foerd

Located at 5001 Grant Avenue in Philadelphia.

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Temple University

Located at the Health Sciences Campus Carlisle West Garage Top Level at 3423 North 15th Street in Philadelphia.

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 150 people to arrive will get eclipse safety glasses to wear.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Located at Wayne's Woods picnic area at 8000 South Outer Line Drive in King of Prussia.

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walnut Garden

Located at 1708 Walnut Street in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood.

The event begins at Noon.

West Chester University

Located on South Campus at the S parking lot at 850 South New Street in West Chester.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 750 people to arrive will get eclipse safety glasses to wear.

Delaware

Auburn Valley State Park

Located at 3000 Creek Road in Hockessin.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m.

The free event will have a limited amount of eclipse glasses will be available to borrow.

Museum of Nature and Science

Located at 4840 Kennett Pike in Wilmington.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are free with admission or membership.

Don't forget to make sure you and your loved ones use the proper eye protection when you step outside to see the eclipse in person.

Normal sunglasses aren't strong enough to protect your eyes from harm. Instead, you'll need special protection designed specifically for observing an eclipse.

Luckily, both government organizations and private businesses are distributing eyewear that meets the requirements set by the American Astronomical Society.

The last total solar eclipse visible over the Continental United States was on Aug. 21, 2017. That eclipse covered a more rural area with only 12 million people in the path of totality. This upcoming eclipse will be visible from Mexico, the U.S. and Canada to an estimated 31.6 million people and will cover more densely populated areas, including Dallas, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio.