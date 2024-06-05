First Alert Weather

Tornado warning in Kent County, Del.

A tornado warning was previously in effect for New Castle County, Delaware, on Wednesday

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. in Kent County, Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

The cell is being tracked from Maryland as it heads eastward into Delaware.

The areas that will be affected by this are Earleville, Cecilton, Bohemias Mills, Middletown and Odessa.

First Alert meteorologist Michelle Rotella advises that people find a safe place to take shelter during this time.

A Tornado Warning was previously in effect in Townsend, Delaware, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Local storm reports say that small trees are down at Walker School and Fleming Landing roads in Delaware.

The National Weather Service says that thunderstorms are spreading throughout the region.

Heavy rainfall is expected for the rest of the night as the storms move through.

Live radar from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team shows that some hail is possible in some areas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

