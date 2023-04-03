Tornado Confirmed to Have Struck Bucks County

Officials with the National Weather Service said Monday that a tornado struck communities in lower Bucks County on Saturday night -- the sixth tornado confirmed for the region, so far.
On Monday, neighbors throughout the region were still cleaning up from the past weekend's storms.
According to the NWS, just after 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, a tornado touched down in Wrightstown Township where "trees were uprooted and snapped" on the southside of the community, before the storm system moved southeast near Swamp Road.
The tornado, the NHS believes, then traveled -- with wind speeds reaching 105 m.p.h. -- through the campus of Bucks County Community College, causing property damage along the way.
In Newtown, officials said, a roof facade was blown off a strip mall and tree damage was observed throughout the community, ending near the area of the Newtown Cemetery.
Overall, the NHS believes the storm traveled a total of about 3.9 miles by the time it ended at about 6:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
