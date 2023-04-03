Bucks County

Tornado Confirmed to Have Struck Bucks County

A tornado -- the sixth in the region -- has been confirmed to have struck Wrightstown Township and Newtown over the weekend

By Hayden Mitman

NBC10

Officials with the National Weather Service said Monday that a tornado struck communities in lower Bucks County on Saturday night -- the sixth tornado confirmed for the region, so far.

On Monday, neighbors throughout the region were still cleaning up from the past weekend's storms.

According to the NWS, just after 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, a tornado touched down in Wrightstown Township where "trees were uprooted and snapped" on the southside of the community, before the storm system moved southeast near Swamp Road.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The tornado, the NHS believes, then traveled -- with wind speeds reaching 105 m.p.h. -- through the campus of Bucks County Community College, causing property damage along the way.

In Newtown, officials said, a roof facade was blown off a strip mall and tree damage was observed throughout the community, ending near the area of the Newtown Cemetery.

Overall, the NHS believes the storm traveled a total of about 3.9 miles by the time it ended at about 6:30 p.m.

The Lineup 3 hours ago

Picking Up the Pieces: The Lineup

weather 3 hours ago

Tornado Clean Up Continues Throughout the Region

severe weather Apr 1

Tornado Warnings Ended for All Parts of Pa., NJ and DE

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us