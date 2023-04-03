Tornado Confirmed to Have Struck Bucks County

Officials with the National Weather Service said Monday that a tornado struck communities in lower Bucks County on Saturday night -- the sixth tornado confirmed for the region, so far.

On Monday, neighbors throughout the region were still cleaning up from the past weekend's storms.

According to the NWS, just after 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, a tornado touched down in Wrightstown Township where "trees were uprooted and snapped" on the southside of the community, before the storm system moved southeast near Swamp Road.

As of 8 AM Monday, here is a summary of where we currently stand with storm damage assessment. 6 tornadoes have been confirmed so far and additional surveys are planned for today. More details are in the linked public statement: https://t.co/C1CBSEeCrb #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/oEP8tHXPys — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 3, 2023

The tornado, the NHS believes, then traveled -- with wind speeds reaching 105 m.p.h. -- through the campus of Bucks County Community College, causing property damage along the way.

In Newtown, officials said, a roof facade was blown off a strip mall and tree damage was observed throughout the community, ending near the area of the Newtown Cemetery.

Overall, the NHS believes the storm traveled a total of about 3.9 miles by the time it ended at about 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.