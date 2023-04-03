Tornado Clean Up Continues Throughout the Region

Powerful storms swept through the region on Saturday night -- killing at least one person in Delaware -- as five tornadoes touched down, causing damage throughout communities in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

In Bridgeville, Delaware, a person -- who has not yet been identified by authorities -- was killed when a building collpased during the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down near Bridgeville in Sussex County, Delaware, where that death occurred.

The NWS said that tornadoes were also confirmed to have touched down in Jackson Township in Ocean County, New Jersey, Cinnaminson in Burlington County, New Jersey, Howell Township in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and Sea Girt in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

When a tornado touched down in Cinnaminson, the National Weather Service said that winds hit peak gusts of 100 mph through Delran and Moorestown.

On Monday morning, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal met neighbors in Cinnaminson as they cleaned up from the stormy weekend.

"This morning we got up and it was a real eye opener," local resident, Mike Veneziano told NBC10. "You don't expect that kind of thing here."

Crews worked early in the morning cleaning up fallen trees, including some that have stood for more than a century, after a tornado moved for about six miles through this community.

In nearby Jackson Township, the local government called the region a disaster area on Sunday due to storm damage and the confirmed tornado.

Also, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township is closed until Wednesday due to the township's declaration.

The park had just opened for the season on Saturday.