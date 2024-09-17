This Philly pizzeria was named one of the best in the world

You don't have to travel far to try one of the world's best pizzas!

An Italy-based pizzeria ranker released its list of the top 50 best pizza places in the world, and a Philadelphia restaurant made the cut.

Pizzeria Beddia, located in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, was ranked No. 13.

You can find the restaurant, which specializes in not only pizza but also pizza parties and a hoagie room, at 1313 N. Lee Street.

The "Hoagie Room" is a two-hour private pizza and hoagie-tasting experience for parties of 6, while the "Pizza Party" is a two-hour dining experience with a set menu for groups of 7 to 24.

The menu has various pizza options, side plates, and a list of wines, cocktails, beers, and beverages.