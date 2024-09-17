Philadelphia

This Philly pizzeria was named one of the best in the world

By Cherise Lynch

Group of friends hanging out in the living room, sharing and enjoying homemade pizzas and red wine.
Getty Images

You don't have to travel far to try one of the world's best pizzas!

An Italy-based pizzeria ranker released its list of the top 50 best pizza places in the world, and a Philadelphia restaurant made the cut.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Pizzeria Beddia, located in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, was ranked No. 13.

You can find the restaurant, which specializes in not only pizza but also pizza parties and a hoagie room, at 1313 N. Lee Street.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Hoagie Room" is a two-hour private pizza and hoagie-tasting experience for parties of 6, while the "Pizza Party" is a two-hour dining experience with a set menu for groups of 7 to 24.

The menu has various pizza options, side plates, and a list of wines, cocktails, beers, and beverages.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 2 hours ago

Man found shot to death in car in ditch on side of Delaware road

Philadelphia Flyers 1 hour ago

Miss dollar dogs? Flyers holding nights of cheap eats during 2024-25 season

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFood & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us