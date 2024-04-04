Police search for suspects wanted in overnight home invasions in Toms River, NJ

Police are searching for suspects they said broke into multiple homes in Toms River, New Jersey this week.

According to the Toms River Police Department, during the overnight hours from Wednesday to Thursday three crimes occurred in the North Dover section of town and it appearsthe same suspects were involved in each case.

Police said on Thursday around 3:06 a.m., four unknown suspects wearing dark clothing and face covering forcibly entered the front window of a residence on Reynolds Ave.

The suspects stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry and cameras while the homeowners slept, police said.

Police said it appeared the same suspects left that residence and went to a home on Brentwood Ave., where they started the engine of an Audi, which was parked in the driveway.

Around 3:30 a.m. police said the suspects left the Audi running and went to another residence on Brentwood Ave.

Police said at 3:37 the homeowenres of the third residence were awoken to sounds of someone trying to get into their home from the backyard.

The suspects forced their way into the home by breaking a downstairs rear window but were scared off by the homeowners, according to police. It is unkown if any items were removed from the residence.

Officals said the Toms River Police Department is working with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department to solve these crimes and prevent future break-ins.

If you have any information regarding these crimes police ask you to contact Detective Carey at 732-349-0150 X1292 or Detective MacRae at 732-349-0150 x1323.