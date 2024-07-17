For the first time in 13 years, tolls on the four bridges over the Delaware River, that are under the stewardship of the Delaware River Port Authority, will increase.

The group announced on Wednesday that its board voted unanimously to approve a new toll schedule that will see tolls on four bridges -- the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross Bridges -- increased by one dollar beginning on Sept. 1, 2024.

In a statement on the decision, the DRPA's board of commissioners said the move was needed "due to the challenges of enhancing safety and security and maintaining aging infrastructure."

“DRPA must undertake vital safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements,” said DRPA Board Chairman James D. Schultz in a statement. “Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA’s current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability.”

As detailed by the DRPA, the board approved a toll schedule in 2008 that linked potential toll increases to the Consumer Price Index for the Philadelphia region. But, officials with the agency said in a statement, planned increases through that plan were deferred nine times.

Most recently, a evaluation of the plan toll schedule indicated a need for a 30% increase but, instead the board approved a 20% increase to reduce the amount suggested though an evaluation of the Consumer Price Index.

According to DRPA officials, this adjustment "aims to balance financial needs for long-term capital projects and operational stability while complying with bond covenants."

The additional toll revenue that will be generated through the rate hike, DRPA officials said, will enable them to complete "several high-priority projects, with flexibility to adjust plans due to increased costs and inflation."

Also, DRPA officials said, in a statement, the increased funds will help the group to recruit and retain police officers.

For more information or to view the complete toll schedule, visit www.drpa.org.