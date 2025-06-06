A two-year-old was struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Thursday night and was able to come away with scratches and bruises to the head and face, police said.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 33rd and Susquehanna, police said.

According to police, the two-year-old boy's family was getting ready to put him in their car when he walked into the street, where he was hit by two separate vehicles.

First, the boy was hit by a blue SUV traveling south on 33rd Street, who then fled the scene. Right after that, a white truck also traveling south on 33rd Street hit the boy and also fled.

The boy was taken to CHOP, where he is listed in stable condition with scratches and bruises to the head and face, police said.

"So this two-year-old little boy is extremely lucky because he was conscious and he's in stable condition and right now he has scratches and bruises to his head and face," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are treating the incident as one hit-and-run with two vehicles and are hoping an investigation finds the two drivers involved.