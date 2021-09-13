Philadelphia

Toddler Receives Narcan After Falling Unconscious in Philly Dunkin' Store

The 1-year-old girl is currently in stable condition.

By David Chang

Naloxone Generic Narcan Generic
NBC10

A toddler was administered Narcan after she fell unconscious inside a Philadelphia Dunkin’ store early Monday evening. 

Police said the 1-year-old girl was inside the Dunkin’ on Front Street and Wyoming Avenue at 6:12 p.m. when she started crying and then became unresponsive. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The toddler and her parents were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where the girl was administered Naloxone, a medication, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, that’s used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 

The girl is currently in stable condition. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 44 mins ago

Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Boys in North Philadelphia

deadly shooting 8 hours ago

Public's Help Sought After Teen Shot, Killed at Pa. ‘Haunted' Hayride Event

No arrests have been made but police continue to investigate. Both the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Human Services were notified. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNarcannaloxoneDunkin
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us