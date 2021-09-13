Toddler Receives Narcan After Falling Unconscious in Philly Dunkin' Store

A toddler was administered Narcan after she fell unconscious inside a Philadelphia Dunkin’ store early Monday evening.

Police said the 1-year-old girl was inside the Dunkin’ on Front Street and Wyoming Avenue at 6:12 p.m. when she started crying and then became unresponsive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The toddler and her parents were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where the girl was administered Naloxone, a medication, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, that’s used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The girl is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made but police continue to investigate. Both the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Human Services were notified.