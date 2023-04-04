Pennsylvania

Toddler Hospitalized After Falling Down Well

The 2-year-old child fell down a well along the 1000 block of Kriebel Mill Road on Tuesday, officials said.

By David Chang

SKYFORCE 62

A toddler was taken to the hospital after he fell down a well in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

The 2-year-old boy fell down a well along the 1000 block of Kriebel Mill Road on Tuesday, officials said. Crews were able to get the boy out and he was airlifted to a hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us