Toddler Hospitalized After Falling Down Well

A toddler was taken to the hospital after he fell down a well in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

The 2-year-old boy fell down a well along the 1000 block of Kriebel Mill Road on Tuesday, officials said. Crews were able to get the boy out and he was airlifted to a hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.