Girl, toddler injured in separate shootings in West Philadelphia, police say

A toddler and a young girl were both injured in two separate shootings that occurred within a mile of one another in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.

The first shooting occurred inside a home on the 5200 block of Delancey Street around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Police said a 2-year-old boy picked up a handgun inside the home and accidentally shot himself in the midsection.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in critical condition and underwent surgery.

The second shooting occurred less than a mile away on the 5900 block of Pine Street around 4:20 p.m. on Monday. Police said a girl -- either five or six years of age -- was struck by gunfire. She was taken to CHOP where she is listed in stable condition.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Police continue to investigate and officers are working to obtain a search warrant for the home on Delancey Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.