To address budget gap, Temple plans to eliminate some positions

Temple University is facing a multimillion dollar budget gap and, in order to balance the books, the school will eliminate some positions.

In a budget update announced on Wednesday, Temple University President John Fry said the school is facing a $19 million deficit this fiscal year and, next year the institute is projected to have a $60 million structural deficient.

He said "salaries and benefits account for the most significant portion of the operating budget," and in order to address this concern, "deans and vice presidents were asked to develop plans to decrease the annual compensation spend of their unit by 5%."

Also, Fry said in his update, these plans are being reviewed and "will result in the elimination of some positions."

Just which positions this would impact, Fry did not specify.

Temple representatives have not said whether these budget cuts would lead to layoffs.