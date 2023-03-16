TikTok Challenge Leads to Rise in Hyundai and Kia Thefts, Pennsylvania AG Says

What to Know A recent TikTok challenge encourages viewers to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle by using household items, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. The impacted vehicles are missing software that would prevent them from being started without the key.

The impacted vehicles include 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantras, 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonatas, and 2020-2021 Hyundai Venues. Hyundai and Kia are pushing software updates to resolve the issue and the affected vehicles should have the update by June of this year, according to Henry.

Owners should take their vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealership for the software update. You can contact your local law enforcement agency to find out if you’re eligible for a free steering wheel lock.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General is warning residents about a recent TikTok challenge that has led to an uptick in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts.

The social media challenge encourages viewers to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle by using household items, Attorney General Michelle Henry said. The impacted vehicles are missing software that would prevent them from being started without the key.

Hyundai and Kia are pushing software updates to resolve the issue and the affected vehicles should have the update by June of this year, according to Henry. Owners should take their vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealership for the software update.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The impacted vehicles include 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantras, 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonatas, and 2020-2021 Hyundai Venues.

Hyundai and Kia partnered with police to provide free steering wheel locks to those who use the aforementioned vehicles.

“Social media has opened so many doors and opportunities for information-sharing,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, not all of those opportunities serve a positive purpose, so consumers should be aware of trends that leave them vulnerable to crime. I am thankful that Hyundai and Kia are already releasing the software corrections for these vehicles and for their partnership with local law enforcement to give consumers free steering wheel locks.”

You can contact your local law enforcement agency to find out if you’re eligible for a free steering wheel lock. You can also call Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information on the software update.

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight deaths. Cheltenham Township police and other police departments across the area are supplying free steering wheel locks to prevent the thefts before upgrades are made. NBC10's Brenna Weick reports.

NBC10’s Leah Uko recently interviewed a Philadelphia man whose Kia Forte was stolen in February.

Gabriel Owusu was leaving a home along 4th and Norris streets around 2 a.m. on February 19 when he noticed his car was gone.

“A lot of nice cars are parked on that block so I was like, ‘Hey. I don’t think my car will get stolen,’” Owusu said.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video showing a person appearing to break the back window of Owusu’s car, hop through it and get into the driver seat. Within three minutes the car turns on. A second person then gets in the car and drives off.

Between 2019 to 2022, Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts went up 565% in Philadelphia, according to police. Kia and Hyundai vehicles also made up 60% of all car thefts in Philadelphia in 2023 as of March 1.