Man officially sentenced for sexually assaulting woman near UPenn two years ago

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced after sexually assaulting a woman while armed with a knife outside an apartment complex near the University of Pennsylvania two years ago.

Back in May 2023, officials said Ticquarn Thomas had been charged with rape, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, terroristic threats, indecent exposure and other related offenses.

Police said the incident occurred outside Hamilton Court along the 3800 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. on May 2, 2023.

The victim was taking out the trash when Thomas, who was armed with a knife, approached her and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.

Penn students had received an alert about what was initially called an attempted sex assault. After Thomas' arrest, Philadelphia Police said the incident was a sexual assault.

Thomas was sentenced Friday, May 2, 2025, to eight to 16 years in prison.

Court documents said Thomas will then face three years' probation and be registered as a sex offender.