Throwing shade: PPA begins ticketing for illegally tinted windows

Drivers who have window tint that's darker than the state allows can now face fines of up to $100 as Philadelphia Parking Authority officials have begun ticketing vehicles will illegal sun-screening.

Starting Monday, July 1, a new ordinance signed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker goes into effect that allows the PPA to ticket vehicles that are parked in the city that have tinting that is darker than state guidelines permit.

State law requires vehicle windows to permit 70% of light contacting the window to pass through it.

In a statement on the new efforts, City Councilmember Mike Driscoll (D-6th dist.), who authored the legislation, said tinting that is installed in a vehicle by a manufacturer typically complies with state regulations.

However, he noted, tinting done by independent installers may not.

“While many who have had their windows tinted are law abiding citizens and have done so without any ill intent, we know that others have installed illegal tinting for the express purpose to avoid identification while committing crimes or engaging in inherently dangerous activities such as illegal street racing and drifting," Driscoll said in a statement. "As city officials, we will not tolerate activities that endanger those who live and work here.”

The ordinance went into effect on Monday and those who violate the new law will face a $100 fine.