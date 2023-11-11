An investigation is underway after a fire at a three-story rowhome in North Philadelphia, officials say.

Fire crews were called to the 1200 block of West Tioga Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

When they got there, heavy smoke could be seen throughout the home and heavy fire was burning in the back of the first floor. The flames were reaching up to the second and third floors.

Officials say that by 2:30 p.m., an "all hands" response was called making all 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members jump in to help stop the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire was placed under control just before 3 p.m.

The investigation is being handled by the Fire Marshal's Office.