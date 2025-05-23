Philadelphia

Three shot, 1 killed, in a home in South Philadelphia, police say

By Brendan Brightman and Lili Zheng

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting inside a home in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred at a home at the 700 block of Tree Street at around 9 p.m., police said

The victim killed has been identified as a 38-year-old man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9:43 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was also found at the scene shot in the back and is in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

A 45-year-old man was found around a block with multiple gunshot wounds and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the man was also shot inside the home.

According to police, they do not know yet what led to the shooting. However, a gun was found at the scene and they believe there was another firearm involved as well.

Police said they believe there were two shooters.

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the unit at 215-686-3334 or the anonymous tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS.

