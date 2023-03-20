Three People Stabbed in Montco Attack

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after multiple victims were reportedly stabbed in an early morning attack on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 a.m., along York Street in Pottstown, where three people were stabbed. The full extent of the victims' injuries has not yet been detailed by law enforcement officials, but one of the victims was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

All of the victims have been transported to the hospital, officials said, however, there have been no details yet released on what may have led to this incident and no arrests have yet been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

