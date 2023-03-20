Montgomery County

Three People Stabbed in Montco Attack

An early morning attack in Pottstown left three people injured, police said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after multiple victims were reportedly stabbed in an early morning attack on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 a.m., along York Street in Pottstown, where three people were stabbed. The full extent of the victims' injuries has not yet been detailed by law enforcement officials, but one of the victims was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

All of the victims have been transported to the hospital, officials said, however, there have been no details yet released on what may have led to this incident and no arrests have yet been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us