3 men shot in North Philadelphia on Thursday

One man was shot in the head and two others were hit several times in a shooting that happened in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Three men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in North Philly on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on June 12 on the 2400 block of North 5 Street, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Officers who responded to the scene found three men who had been shot, according to police.

Two man were shot several times throughout each of their bodies and were taken to a nearby hospital where they were both placed in stable condition, police said.

A second man was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made.

The Shooting Investigation Group at the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

