Three Men Shot in Multiple Shooting in West Philadelphia

Police reportedly found dozens of empty shells and a blood trail along 40th Street in West Philadelphia after three people were shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, officials were alerted to the incident after three men -- who police described as one 21-year-old man and two adult males -- were brought into a local hospital shortly after midnight. All three had been shot, but police said they were alive, early Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said the incident happened along the 1100 block of N 40th Steet in West Philly.

Officers responding to the scene, investigators said, found a blood trail along the street, along with 29 shell casings and bullet holes torn into cars along the block.

The three men, police said, were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle that was abandoned at the hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.