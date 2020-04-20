Delaware

Boy in Home, 2 Teens Shot in Separate Saturday Night Shootings

New Castle County police say that three children from ages 6 to 15 were struck in two separate Wilmington, Delaware, shootings on Saturday night. The 6-year-old boy was hit when a bullet went into his home.

Tiroteo en La Villita
Getty Images

Three children ranging in age from 6 to 15 have are recovering from gunshot wounds occurring in two separate Saturday night Wilmington shootings.

A 6-year-old was struck by a bullet while in his home.

New Castle County Police say the first shooting occurred Saturday before 9 p.m. on South Rodney Drive in the city's Edgemoor neighborhood. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the lower torso and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The second shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Limestone Gardens community.

Police say they were sent to a shooting scene and found a 6-year-old boy who who had been shot int he arm while inside his Pickwick Drive home. He was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

Police do not believe the two shootings, which occurred nearly 15 miles apart, are related.

No arrests have been made, and police continued their investigations in search for the shooters.

