New Jersey drivers: you might be due for a refund.
New Jersey E-ZPass overcharged customers at the Great Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Somers Point, a New Jersey Turnpike Authority representative confirmed to our sister station WNBC.
The authority said about 4,000 drivers per day between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29 were charged $3.92 or $3.72 when driving through an E-ZPass lane. Customers should have been charged $1.96.
The rates car drivers were accidentally charged were the rates for truck drivers during peak and non-peak times.
The NJTA told WNBC that drivers affected will have their money refunded and replaced with correct charges automatically and should see this reflected on their accounts in about a week.
Customers can check their accounts via the NJ E-ZPass app or their website.