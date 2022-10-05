Garden State Parkway

Thousands of Drivers Getting Refunds From NJ E-ZPass: See Why and How Much

Refunds are automatically coming to drivers overcharged by NJ E-ZPass

By Kaamil Jones

New Jersey drivers: you might be due for a refund.

New Jersey E-ZPass overcharged customers at the Great Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Somers Point, a New Jersey Turnpike Authority representative confirmed to our sister station WNBC.

The authority said about 4,000 drivers per day between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29 were charged $3.92 or $3.72 when driving through an E-ZPass lane. Customers should have been charged $1.96.

The rates car drivers were accidentally charged were the rates for truck drivers during peak and non-peak times.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NJTA told WNBC that drivers affected will have their money refunded and replaced with correct charges automatically and should see this reflected on their accounts in about a week.

Customers can check their accounts via the NJ E-ZPass app or their website.

This article tagged under:

Garden State ParkwayNew JerseyE-ZPasssomers pointGreat Egg Harbor
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us