This NJ County is Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies

Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, recipients will receive a one-time $1,000 payment in relief funds for their hardships stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic has had a severe impact on all of our lives and most industries throughout the nation. One of the hardest hit fields was caregiving as staff were on the front lines of keeping clients and loved ones safe seven days a week,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell. “Our hope is that these funds will provide some relief and support for those working these incredibly important and difficult jobs.”

Here's who qualifies for a check, where the money is coming from and how can recipients apply for the payment:

Who qualifies for the stimulus check?

To be eligible you must:

Live in Camden County or provide caregiver services to a resident of Camden County. Provide evidence of at least 500 hours of hands-on healthcare and/or essential day-to-day support to one or more elderly persons or children and/or adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries from March 1, 2020 through March 7, 2022. Provide a verifiable Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification Number to be eligible for Relief Funds under this Program, and complete IRS Form W-9 “Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification” as part of the application process.

When will recipients receive their stimulus check?

Applications for the program will be available starting August 23. For more information, visit: CamdenCountyCaregrant.com or call (856) 389-6704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Where is the money for these checks coming from?

According to the Camden County Board of Commissioners, the grants are part of the more than $60 million in federal funds the Board of Commissioners made available to different hard-hit sectors of the community, including rental assistance and grants for nonprofit organizations and small businesses.