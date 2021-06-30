‘This is Not Justice:' Decision to Overturn Cosby Conviction Condemned

Bill Cosby walked out of prison a free man after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction, a move that drew joy in some quarters but mostly dismayed assault survivors.

Reaction to the ruling was swift, with organizations that aid survivors, as well as elected leaders, largely panning the decision to overturn Cosby’s sentence and painting it as a miscarriage of justice.

“We are deeply disappointed in today’s ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and by the message this decision sends to the brave survivors who came forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them,” Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network President Scott Berkowitz said in a statement. “This is not justice.”

“This is not justice.” —Scott Berkowitz, RAINN president on the overturning of the Cosby conviction. Read our full statement: https://t.co/xm9B2mb0Lm — RAINN (@RAINN) June 30, 2021

Cosby was freed after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, home.

"Let’s not be fooled — this verdict by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not exonerate Bill Cosby by any means,” said Nina Ahmad, interim president of the Pennsylvania branch of the National Organization for Women. “It just highlighted legal issues – misdeeds, really – of the district attorney, Bruce Castor.”

Castor was the Montgomery County district attorney who originally declined to charge Cosby before his successor proceeded with the case. Castor’s actions, in which he told Cosby he would not charge the former comedian criminally if Cosby gave a deposition during a 2014 civil case, were cited as the primary reason for overturning Cosby's conviction on Wednesday.

Speaking with NBC10, Castor defended his actions at the time. “There were a lot of things that led me at the time to think that a prosecution would be problematic and unprovable," he said.

In a statement, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Cosby was released "on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime."

"My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads," Steele said.

While not calling Cosby out by name, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro seemingly referenced Wednesday’s decision in a tweet, saying that sexual abuse survivors suffer “setback after setback,” but that they “always keep fighting.”

Governor Tom Wolf, meanwhile, said that he stands with sexual assault survivors. “Please keep standing strong, speaking up, and know that I will do all I can to protect victims of sexual violence in Pennsylvania,” he said.

I stand with the women who came forward to tell their stories and with all sexual abuse survivors.



Please keep standing strong, speaking up, and know that I will do all I can to protect victims of sexual violence in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/6oFED2A3Q1 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 30, 2021

Some, however, praised the decision to free Cosby.

Phylicia Rashad, who starred alongside the actor in “The Cosby Show” in the 80s and 90s, expressed joy at his release.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she tweeted.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad was recently named dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts. Her support of Cosby drew calls for her to be fired, with some saying she sent a bad message to students.