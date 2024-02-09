Philadelphia

This attraction wants to take you on a trip to the ‘dark side' of Valentine's Day

Try not to scream as you go through Manayunk's haunted Valentine's Day attraction at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House.

By Brianna Fallon and Sheila Watko

NBC Universal, Inc.

Valentine's Day is normally known to be your one-stop shop for all things love. Movies, dinners, and gifts are typical go-to Valentine's Day festivities. But what if you could mix haunted with love?

Well, one historical place in Manayunk is doing just that.

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House is calling all thrill-seeking love birds to check out their "spooky" spin on Cupid's holiday: "Viktor's Valentine, a Dark Love Story."

VALENTINE'S DAY Jan 27

Valentine's Day 2024: Gift ideas for lovers, family & friends

Philadelphia Jan 31

Here are ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in the City of Brotherly Love

Clear the Shelters Feb 7

NJ animal shelter reduces adoption fees to $5 now through Valentine's Day

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The haunted experience will keep you and your date "creepily" close as you walk through a path filled with jump scares and spooky displays. Guests have the opportunity to combine fear and love by going through the life story of Viktor Kane.

The attraction begins with guests entering the "chamber" where they are met with complete darkness. To get through the "story" guests are given a tiny candle and are told to "follow the hearts" to make it out of the building.

As exciting as this spin on Valentine's Day may be, it will only be open one day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., so make sure to get your tickets soon.

The haunted house offers a "lover's pair" pair ticket for $65, for the couples who plan on making this event a date night.

But, this scary attraction isn't just for couples, singles are also invited to have a scare by purchasing a "single entry ticket" for $35.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaVALENTINE'S DAY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us