Valentine's Day is normally known to be your one-stop shop for all things love. Movies, dinners, and gifts are typical go-to Valentine's Day festivities. But what if you could mix haunted with love?

Well, one historical place in Manayunk is doing just that.

The Lincoln Mill Haunted House is calling all thrill-seeking love birds to check out their "spooky" spin on Cupid's holiday: "Viktor's Valentine, a Dark Love Story."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The haunted experience will keep you and your date "creepily" close as you walk through a path filled with jump scares and spooky displays. Guests have the opportunity to combine fear and love by going through the life story of Viktor Kane.

The attraction begins with guests entering the "chamber" where they are met with complete darkness. To get through the "story" guests are given a tiny candle and are told to "follow the hearts" to make it out of the building.

As exciting as this spin on Valentine's Day may be, it will only be open one day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., so make sure to get your tickets soon.

The haunted house offers a "lover's pair" pair ticket for $65, for the couples who plan on making this event a date night.

But, this scary attraction isn't just for couples, singles are also invited to have a scare by purchasing a "single entry ticket" for $35.