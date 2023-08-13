Third man dies after multiple shooting at North Philly basketball court

Four men were shot at a basketball court in North Philadelphia on Friday night.

Three of them have now died.

Two men -- 22-year-old Nyreese Moore from North Philadelphia and 24-year-old Naasir Folk, from the city's Fern Rock neighborhood -- were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place at a basketball court along the 800 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., officials said one of the injured men -- Isiah Williams, 21, from the city's Lawncrest neighborhood -- succumbed to his injuries. Police said he had been shot three times, once in the head and twice in his left leg.

A fourth man, a 23-year-old who was shot in the abdomen, remains in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said that they are in search of five men for their suspected involvement in this shooting. Police have said that investigators believe all of the victims were part of a group gathered at 8th and Diamond streets on Friday, when five men started shooting at the group.

No arrest have yet been made, but law enforcement officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

As of midnight on Saturday, 258 people had been victims of homicide in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year, according to police statistics.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.