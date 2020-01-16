Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

This long holiday weekend in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is the perfect time to get out and volunteer in the community. Families can also enjoy the start of Winter Fest in New Hope and end of the Philly Home Show.

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 17 to 20, in Philly and New Jersey.

Spend the long weekend giving back to the community.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: Free

Enjoy a celebration of Dr. King through words, songs and dance before enjoying a free soul food lunch.

Where: Hughes Performing Arts Center, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, NJ

When: Monday, from noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: Donations appreciated

This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, ice sculptures, walking tours, food tours, art shows and kid friendly activities.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday through Jan. 26

Cost: Both free and ticketed events

This two-weekend event will inspire homeowners to freshen up their spaces. See exhibitors in gardening, landscaping, furnishings, architecture, construction and more.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: Online purchase $10 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12

Indulge in a three-course lunch or dinner at a fixed rate at more than 100 participating restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When:through Jan. 24

Cost: $35 for dinner, $20 for lunch

Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Saturday through March 22

Cost: Varies

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 8

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 23, 2019

Cost: Free to explore

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission