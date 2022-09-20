Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From 9 NJ School Buses

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Police are searching for thieves who broke into a New Jersey school parking lot and made off with the catalytic converters of nine school buses.

The thieves entered the parking lot of Moorestown High School at 350 Bridgeboro Rd. in a white utility truck a minute before midnight last Friday, the Moorestown Police Department said. School staff discovered the theft the next morning.

The police department released screengrabs of the surveillance video showing the robbery, but they could not make out a description of the suspects. Two people are possibly involved, the department said.

Speaking Monday with NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62, María Juárez said the theft affects the whole community. “There are people, there are families that don’t have a mode of transportation to get their kids to school. And precisely today, we took my nephew to school and lots of kids were showing up late,” she said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD’s criminal investigations bureau at 856-914-3092 or detectives@moorestownpd.com.