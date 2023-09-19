Thieves steal $43K in copper from Spring Garden St. construction site

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public after two men, allegedly, stole about $43,000 worth of copper piping and wire from a construction site in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, when two men drove an older, 4 door, dark colored, Ford F150 with a ladder rack and plastic or lexan taped in place of three of the four windows to a construction site along the 400 block of Spring Garden Street.

On social media, police shared surveillance video of the incident, that showed the two men after the parked their truck and approached the property.

Police described the men they are seeking in this incident as two Black men with beards, who were wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).