North Philadelphia

Thieves steal $43K in copper from Spring Garden St. construction site

Law enforcement officials are seeking two men after they, allegedly, ripped copper piping from a project being developed along the 400 block of Spring Garden Street

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia police are hoping to identify these two men after $43,000 worth of copper was stolen from a construction site on Spring Garden Street.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public after two men, allegedly, stole about $43,000 worth of copper piping and wire from a construction site in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, when two men drove an older, 4 door, dark colored, Ford F150 with a ladder rack and plastic or lexan taped in place of three of the four windows to a construction site along the 400 block of Spring Garden Street.

On social media, police shared surveillance video of the incident, that showed the two men after the parked their truck and approached the property.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police described the men they are seeking in this incident as two Black men with beards, who were wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eddie Irizarry 6 hours ago

Bail revoked for cop who killed man in Kensington

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man shot near West Philly charter school, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us