Thieves rob AT&T store for $25K worth of iPhones in Northeast Philly

Police are searching for two thieves who robbed an AT&T store and made it away with almost two dozen iPhones in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The robbery, which involved what police referred to as a “simulated gun,” occurred at 7:51 p.m. at the AT&T store at 3236 Red Lion Road, police said.

The two suspects entered the store and demanded merchandise, stealing 23 iPhones valued at approximately $25,000.

Police released descriptions for the suspects.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Suspect #1 is described as having a thin build, wearing a surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers.

Suspect #2 is described as wearing a surgical mask. A black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the chest and black pants.

Authorities say the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white SVU heading eastbound on Calera Road.

At this time no arrests have been made and no additional information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.