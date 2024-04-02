Thieves rob AT&T store for $25K worth of iPhones in Northeast Philly

Police are searching for two thieves who robbed an AT&T store and made it away with almost two dozen iPhones in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.
The robbery, which involved what police referred to as a “simulated gun,” occurred at 7:51 p.m. at the AT&T store at 3236 Red Lion Road, police said.
The two suspects entered the store and demanded merchandise, stealing 23 iPhones valued at approximately $25,000.
Police released descriptions for the suspects.
Suspect #1 is described as having a thin build, wearing a surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers.
Suspect #2 is described as wearing a surgical mask. A black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the chest and black pants.
Authorities say the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white SVU heading eastbound on Calera Road.
At this time no arrests have been made and no additional information has been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
