Philadelphia police are searching for thieves who they say used a U-Haul truck to pull an ATM from a popular cheesesteak restaurant.

Léelo en español aquí

On Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a reported theft in progress at Chubby’s Steaks along the 5800 block of Henry Avenue. The 911 caller stated that three men using a U-Haul truck were stealing the ATM from the front of the restaurant.

When police arrived, they found the ATM gone and the concrete where it once was broken with mounting brackets on the ground. They also noticed the phone line that connected to the machine was torn out and still present.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The officers then found an empty U-Haul van on 26th and Toronto streets with the ATM machine in the back of it. The vehicle, a 2023 Chevrolet Express van with standard U-Haul logos and markings, had not been reported stolen.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects and have not yet revealed if any surveillance video of the theft is available. They continue to investigate.