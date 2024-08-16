Brazen thieves caught on camera stealing merchandise from Chester County Sephora

Police are investigating after they said a group of brazen thieves shoplifted from a Chester County Sephora and ran out with bags filled with merchandise.

According to West Whiteland Police, the incident occurred at a Sephora inside a Kohl's in Exton on Friday, Aug. 2, around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects didn't walk in as a group but one by one and loaded bags of merchandise as stunned employees called for help.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video, which shows the group—made up of both men and women—grabbing items off shelves.

"There were other shoppers in the store who were also like wait a minute something is going on and also backed away," said Detective Sergeant Jeffrey McCloskey of West Whiteland Township Police.

The suspects are believed to be part of a larger theft ring. They have been targeting make-up stores and other high-end stores and reselling the stolen merchandise online.

If you have any information regarding this incident to know the identify of these suspects, you are asked to contact police.