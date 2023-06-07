hunting park

Thieves attempt to blow up Philly ATM with dynamite

The explosives that were placed at an ATM in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood failed. No one was injured in the incident

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after thieves, allegedly, attempted to use dynamite to destroy an ATM at a convenience store in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Law enforcement officials said that officers found an unexploded stick of dynamite next to an ATM in a convenience store located along the 4700 block of N. 5th Street, at about 2:40 a.m., early Wednesday.

Officers responded after a reported attempted robbery of the ATM, officials said, and a bomb squad cleared the scene after the stick of dynamite was discovered.

Officials said the individuals who may have attempted to destroy the ATM had fled the scene by the time the police arrived, but an investigation is underway.

