Thief caught on camera breaking into cars, stealing items in Northern Liberties

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police need the public's help in identify a suspect who they said broke into several vehicles in Northern Liberties last month.

According to police, on June 16, at around 5 a.m. the suspect broke the windows of at least seven vehicles that were parked on the 200 block of Brown Street.

Some of the vehicles had items taken from them while others did not, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a male wand he was last seen wearing a dark mask and dark clothing.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect you can contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or submit a tip by texting 215-686-TIPS(8477).

If you see this suspect, police said do no approach him and contact 911 immediately.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

Northern LibertiesPhiladelphia
