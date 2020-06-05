Pennsylvania

They’re Still Counting Votes in Pa.’s Primary; 140,000 Still to Go in Philly

Tuesday's primary still isn't over for Pennsylvania

Butler County Bureau of Elections Registrar, Chantell McCurdy packs one of the COVID-19 cleaning and preparedness precinct kits with equipment as protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, wipes and sprays for sanitizing, for poll workers for Pennsylvania's June 2nd Primary election before they are sent out from the offices Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Butler, Pa.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Check latest election results here.

Primary contests across Pennsylvania remained without a clear victor for a fourth straight day on Friday, as counties continued to tabulate an avalanche of mailed-in ballots under the debut of the state’s new vote-by-mail law.

In Philadelphia alone, election workers had processed roughly 14,000 returned ballots and still had about 140,000 to go, a city elections board spokesman said.

The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races where the contest was close or had a large number of votes yet to be counted, or both.

Those races included several where incumbent state lawmakers trail and the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary contest for auditor general.

One race was just called Friday: Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania's outgoing state auditor general, has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across the state ate up a fourth day.

DePasquale will challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District, where Democrats believe they can unseat the four-term congressman, who won the district by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2018.

More than 1.8 million voters applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, smashing expectations by state officials and drawing warnings that many contest results would take days to produce. Voters returned about 1.4 million of them, or more than 75%, according to information from the state’s elections office.

Turnout passed 1.9 million, or more than 22% of Pennsylvania’s 8.6 million registered voters. Meanwhile, deadlines to accept mailed ballots were extended into next week in Philadelphia and six counties.

