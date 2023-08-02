‘They killed him right in front of me': Friends mourn dancer stabbed at NYC gas station

What to Know A man dancing at a gas station in Brooklyn was stabbed to death after a dispute broke out between two groups Saturday night -- and a 17-year-old is now being sought in connection to the shocking death of dancer O’Shae Sibley.

Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as a teen who remains at large.

Those who knew Sibley as a talented dancer and certainly a friend, have no doubt that his murder was a hate crime.

The teen sought in connection to the shocking death of dancer O'Shae Sibley remains in the wind, all while his friends try to piece together how they lost the man in a tragic stabbing at a Brooklyn gas station.

Sibley, 28, worked professionally as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia, and belonged to several dance troupes in the region. He was vogueing and dancing to music from Beyoncé Saturday night when he was approached by a group of men who witnesses have said told him to stop.

Witnesses have said that group didn't like that Sibley and his friends were dancing and started making derogatory comments about them being gay.

Later, police said a 17-year-old in a black shirt and red shorts pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest. Police say the killing is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

In a heartbreaking video posted to Facebook, Otis Pena recounts the final moments of his friend's life.

"They killed him right in front of me," Pena said. “I see him wobbling and I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands, as blood is on my clothes."

In response to Sibley's slaying, on Tuesday, the front page of Beyoncé's website offered a memorial to the slain dancer.

On Tuesday, The Philadelphia Dance Company -- aka Philadanco! -- expressed its condolences on social media, noting that Sibley trained with the troupe as a teenager and once was part of the group's apprentice company.

"Philadanco would like to send our sincere Condolences to the family and loved ones of O’Shae Sibley. O’Shae was a student of the Philadelphia school of dance arts at Philadanco since the age of 14 and was also in our apprentice company D/2," the company posted on social media. "This news is absolutely heartbreaking and we believe no one deserves to be targeted for simply being themselves and living in their truth. We are keeping high hopes that Justice will be served. He will be missed dearly. We ask that you also keep his Family and loved ones in your Prayers."

Tony Morrison, senior director of communications at GLAAD, said that Sibley's death was "horrific and really just shows the state of being an LGBTQ person in America today,"

Morrison said the killing underscores a rise in violence against members of the LGBTQ community nationwide.

"We've seen harassment, vandalism, and it's now manifesting in physical harm -- in this case death," Morrison said.

Friends remembered Sibley as a talented professional dancer. He danced with New York City's Ailey Extension, which released a statement calling Sibley a "cherished and devoted participant" of their classes, and who brought an "incredible energy."

“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes. He had incredible energy in the studio and instructors and fellow students held him in high esteem.”

