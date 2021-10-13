These Were the Most Stolen Cars in Pa., NJ, Del. in 2020

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

If you’re like most drivers, one of your biggest fears is probably getting your car stolen, whether it happens while it’s parked, or worse: if you’re carjacked.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest national report shows that while anyone can be a victim, thieves tend to focus on certain types of cars. In 2020, the bureau reported, car thefts increased sharply.

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said about the findings.

Nationally, the NICB found that in 2020, the most stolen vehicle was the 2006 Ford pickup, which accounted for some 44,000 thefts around the country. It’s the second year in a row that vehicle led the national theft count, according to the NICB.

The bureau recommends people take steps to protect their vehicle, like making sure doors are locked and windows are closed, having an audible alarm, installing tracking devices or using hidden buttons that prevent a car from starting until the buttons are activated.

Below is a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

Pennsylvania

Vehicle Year Number of robberies Honda Accord 2003/1997 472 Nissan Altima 2020 451 Honda Civic 2000 433 Ford Pick-Up 2019 386 Toyota Camry 2020 364 Chevrolet Malibu 2020 299 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2019 292 Toyota Corolla 2020 277 Hyundai Elantra 2019 268 Honda CR-V 2000 259

New Jersey

Vehicle Year Number of robberies Honda Accord 2017 541 Honda Civic 2000 457 Ford Pickup 2004 425 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2018 336 Nissan Altima 2015 277 Toyota Camry 2018 274 Honda CR-V 1999 239 Ford Econoline E350 2011/2003 199 Toyota Corolla 2020 184 Ford Econoline E250 2006 158

Delaware