These Were the Most Stolen Cars in Pa., NJ, Del. in 2020

If you’re like most drivers, one of your biggest fears is probably getting your car stolen, whether it happens while it’s parked, or worse: if you’re carjacked.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest national report shows that while anyone can be a victim, thieves tend to focus on certain types of cars. In 2020, the bureau reported, car thefts increased sharply.

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said about the findings.

Nationally, the NICB found that in 2020, the most stolen vehicle was the 2006 Ford pickup, which accounted for some 44,000 thefts around the country. It’s the second year in a row that vehicle led the national theft count, according to the NICB.

The bureau recommends people take steps to protect their vehicle, like making sure doors are locked and windows are closed, having an audible alarm, installing tracking devices or using hidden buttons that prevent a car from starting until the buttons are activated.

Below is a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

VehicleYearNumber of robberies
Honda Accord2003/1997472
Nissan Altima2020451
Honda Civic 2000433
Ford Pick-Up2019386
Toyota Camry2020364
Chevrolet Malibu2020299
Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee2019292
Toyota Corolla2020277
Hyundai Elantra 2019268
Honda CR-V2000259

VehicleYearNumber of robberies
Honda Accord2017541
Honda Civic 2000457
Ford Pickup 2004425
Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee2018336
Nissan Altima 2015277
Toyota Camry 2018274
Honda CR-V1999239
Ford Econoline E3502011/2003199
Toyota Corolla 2020184
Ford Econoline E2502006158

VehicleYearNumber of robberies
Nissan Altima202066
Honda Civic 201257
Honda Accord 201354
Toyota Camry 201943
Ford Pickup201141
Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2020/201935
Honda CR-V201635
Chevrolet Malibu 201333
Ford Escape 2019/2014/2011/200831
Toyota Corolla 202028
Ford Fusion 2019/201427
Hyundai Sonata201227

