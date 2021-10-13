These Were the Most Stolen Cars in Pa., NJ, Del. in 2020

Lee esta historia en español aquí.
If you’re like most drivers, one of your biggest fears is probably getting your car stolen, whether it happens while it’s parked, or worse: if you’re carjacked.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest national report shows that while anyone can be a victim, thieves tend to focus on certain types of cars. In 2020, the bureau reported, car thefts increased sharply.
“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” NICB President and CEO David Glawe said about the findings.
Nationally, the NICB found that in 2020, the most stolen vehicle was the 2006 Ford pickup, which accounted for some 44,000 thefts around the country. It’s the second year in a row that vehicle led the national theft count, according to the NICB.
The bureau recommends people take steps to protect their vehicle, like making sure doors are locked and windows are closed, having an audible alarm, installing tracking devices or using hidden buttons that prevent a car from starting until the buttons are activated.
Below is a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
Pennsylvania
|Vehicle
|Year
|Number of robberies
|Honda Accord
|2003/1997
|472
|Nissan Altima
|2020
|451
|Honda Civic
|2000
|433
|Ford Pick-Up
|2019
|386
|Toyota Camry
|2020
|364
|Chevrolet Malibu
|2020
|299
|Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|2019
|292
|Toyota Corolla
|2020
|277
|Hyundai Elantra
|2019
|268
|Honda CR-V
|2000
|259
New Jersey
|Vehicle
|Year
|Number of robberies
|Honda Accord
|2017
|541
|Honda Civic
|2000
|457
|Ford Pickup
|2004
|425
|Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|2018
|336
|Nissan Altima
|2015
|277
|Toyota Camry
|2018
|274
|Honda CR-V
|1999
|239
|Ford Econoline E350
|2011/2003
|199
|Toyota Corolla
|2020
|184
|Ford Econoline E250
|2006
|158
Delaware
|Vehicle
|Year
|Number of robberies
|Nissan Altima
|2020
|66
|Honda Civic
|2012
|57
|Honda Accord
|2013
|54
|Toyota Camry
|2019
|43
|Ford Pickup
|2011
|41
|Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|2020/2019
|35
|Honda CR-V
|2016
|35
|Chevrolet Malibu
|2013
|33
|Ford Escape
|2019/2014/2011/2008
|31
|Toyota Corolla
|2020
|28
|Ford Fusion
|2019/2014
|27
|Hyundai Sonata
|2012
|27