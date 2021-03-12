These Philly Streets Will Close to Allow Outdoor Dining This Weekend

Philadelphia will close several streets to vehicular traffic to allow for outdoor dining Friday through Sunday, letting people to enjoy the outside now that the snow is gone.

Outdoor dining has become a prime choice for people looking to enjoy a nice restaurant meal while trying to stay relatively safe from the coronavirus. This weekend will offer brisk but manageable conditions to do just that.

Friday’s highs will reach the upper-60 degrees, while Saturday’s temperatures will top off in the low 50s and Sunday in the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies. So, bring a sweater and prepare to dig in.

Here are the streets that will be closed for you to hit up a restaurant nearby:

Old City

S. 2nd Street – Market to Chestnut Streets (Continuous)

Reading Terminal Market

Filbert Street – 11th to 12th streets, single lane closure (Daily from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

Midtown Village

S. 13th – Chestnut to Sansom streets, S. 13th – Sansom to Walnut streets, S. 13th – Walnut to Locust streets, Sansom – S. Juniper to S. 12th, Sansom – S. 12th to S. 13th streets, Drury Street – S. Juniper to 13th, S. Juniper – Chestnut to Sansom streets (Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; S. Juniper Street only – Continuous; Drury Street only – Tuesday 3/16 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

S. Camac Street

Manning to Locust streets (Daily 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.); St. James to Locust streets (Daily 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.); Spruce to Cypress streets (Daily 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

Rittenhouse

S. 18th – Locust to Walnut streets, S. 18th – Walnut to Sansom streets, Sansom – S. 15th to S. 16th streets (Daily 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.); S. 18th – Sansom to Chestnut streets and S. 18th – Chestnut to Market streets, single lane closure (Daily 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

South Street Headhouse

S. 2nd Street – Pine to Lombard streets (Daily 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

University City

3400 Block of Sansom Street (Daily 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)

Manayunk

Conarroe Street – Main to Cresson streets (Daily 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)