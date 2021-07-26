coronavirus

These Philly-Area ZIP Codes Received the Most Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grants

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund program, which opened at the beginning of May and closed at the end of June, allocated COVID-19 emergency aid to upwards of 100,000 restaurants and food businesses across the country.

By Laura Smythe

NBC Universal, Inc.

Businesses in Center City ZIP codes were approved for the most aid in Greater Philadelphia via the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a Business Journal data analysis found.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved nearly 2,000 relief grants totaling more than $607 million for restaurants and other food businesses across the five-county Philadelphia area (1,511 grants), South Jersey (191 grants) and Northern Delaware (280 grants). ZIP codes encompassing parts of Center City, Old City, West Chester, Wilmington and Riverton, New Jersey, were among the areas in Greater Philadelphia that reeled in some of the largest lump RRF grant totals, reaching multimillion-dollar territory. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Business Journal’s analysis examined RRF grants approved in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware. The data used was released by the SBA on July 12 as part of a national Freedom of Information Act request.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 1 hour ago

Del. Lawmaker Won't Seek Re-Election After Anti-Asian Slur

severe weather 5 hours ago

‘Destructive Damage' to Be Added to National Weather Service Cell Phone Alerts

Click HERE for the rest of the Philadelphia Business Journal's in-depth look, by zip code and the overall region, where the program's funding was approved for businesses.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruspandemicPhiladelphia Business Journal
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us