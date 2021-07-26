These Philly-Area ZIP Codes Received the Most Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grants

Businesses in Center City ZIP codes were approved for the most aid in Greater Philadelphia via the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a Business Journal data analysis found.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved nearly 2,000 relief grants totaling more than $607 million for restaurants and other food businesses across the five-county Philadelphia area (1,511 grants), South Jersey (191 grants) and Northern Delaware (280 grants). ZIP codes encompassing parts of Center City, Old City, West Chester, Wilmington and Riverton, New Jersey, were among the areas in Greater Philadelphia that reeled in some of the largest lump RRF grant totals, reaching multimillion-dollar territory.

The Business Journal’s analysis examined RRF grants approved in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware. The data used was released by the SBA on July 12 as part of a national Freedom of Information Act request.

