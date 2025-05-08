The Who bringing final ‘The Song is Over' tour to Philly and the Jersey Shore

One of the most legendary rock bands in music history, The Who, are set to embark on, what organizers called a "bittersweet final tour" of the United States and Canada this summer.

And, during the course of the upcoming "The Song is Over" tour, The Who will be playing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Aug. 21, 2025, and at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, on Aug. 23, 2025.

The band will also perform in Newark, NJ on Aug. 19, 2025, ahead of the Philly show.

The show, organizers said, will include the band performing hits from throughout their six-decade long career.

“Every musician's dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever," recalled The Who lead singer Roger Daltrey in a statement on the upcoming tour. "The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

The upcoming tour will kickoff on Aug. 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida before The Who heads to Newark for a show on Aug. 19, 2025.

A full list of upcoming tour dates is here:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

“Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely," The Who guitarist Pete Townshend said in a statement. "Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through the Who Fan Club beginning on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 10 a.m. at thewho.com/tour/.

For fans interested, you can join the Whooligan Fan Club exclusively to receive early ticket access, exclusive Whooligan merchandise, and a copy of the previously unreleased album, Live At The Oval 1971, one of The Who’s most legendary shows, which has been newly mixed and mastered from the original tapes.