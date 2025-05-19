The six-packs of Kevin Bacon? New beer supports actor's community nonprofit

From the brewery to the tap to the pint glass to... Kevin Bacon?

Sure, there's a well-known party game that has seen actors from across a wide spectrum of films and movies connect back to the prolific -- and Philly-born -- actor Kevin Bacon through various roles he has performed throughout his career.

But now, with the help of six local breweries, fans will be able to connect the iconic actor through hops, malt and barley, as well.

The effort is a new light beer being called Six Degrees of Fermentation.

As noted by Philly's Yards Brewery, the new beer, a dry-hopped Kölsch, comes from a collaboration between Yards, Attic Brewing, Evil Genius Beer Company, Human Robot Brewery, Sacred Vice Brewing and Wissahickon Brewing.

The new beer will launch on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with an event at Yards Brewery, located at 500 Spring Garden Street in North Philly.

Those who attend are instructed to come dressed as their favorite Kevin Bacon character and to bring your movie smarts for a trivia challenge.

And, from that point, it will be sold in six-packs at the breweries that participated in the collaboration through June 30, 2025.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Six Degrees of Fermentation will be donated to SixDegrees.org, a nonprofit group founded by Bacon that endeavors to support "impactful initiatives to sustain and enrich local communities," according to the group's website.

To learn more about the effort or to register for the upcoming launch of the new brew, click here.