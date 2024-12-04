Keith Jones

The ‘sexiest' news anchor in US is… our own Keith Jones. Find out why

'I would not put myself in this category at all,' an honored Keith Jones said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Keith Jones is an accomplished news anchor, but alongside his 15 Emmy Awards, he now has a new honor -- sexiest male news anchor in America.

BetUS named the New Jersey native and Villanova University alum as not only the "sexiest male news anchor" in Pennsylvania, but the sexiest in the whole country, using the betting site's "Golden Ratio" standard.

The NBC10 morning news anchor edged out Connecticut's John Craven and South Carolina's Chris Daniels to land on top of the betting site's "sexiest" list.

How did BetUS determine the sexiness of news anchors and other celebrities?

"We used the Golden Ratio to calculate their beauty score from photographs of their faces," BetUS wrote. "We also obtained their personality types from the personality type database. We also scored their occupation based on attractiveness level, their Instagram following, and Google Search Volume in the US."

For his part, Keith is not letting the sexiness stoke his ego too much.

"I would not put myself in this category at all," Keith said on the Dec. 4, 2024, edition of The Lineup. "It's very flattering."

The declaration was a surprise to Keith.

"This is ridiculous, I thought it was a scam yesterday when I got the email, I said, 'this is an elaborate piece of spam, phishing attempt here.'"

Keith says maybe one day he will look back on it with joy and that its better to be on a good list then a bad one.

