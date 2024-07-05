New novel set in Delaware beach town getting national recognition

Looking for your next great read? Local author Ethan Joella published a new book inspired by one popular Delaware beach town.

The book - "The Same Bright Stars" - is set in Rehoboth and it not only grabbed the attention of the Read With Jenna book club on the Today Show but also the popular subscription service Book of the Month.

Joella calls the book his "love letter to Rehoboth," a place where he grew up going to for vacation and now a town he calls home.

The book centers around Jack, a third-generation restaurant owner. His commitment to his family's beachfront restaurant Schmidts has been so important since his father's death but it has caused him to loose himself a long the way.

A restaurant group approached Jack and is looking to looking to take the eatery off his hands but he is questioning whether or not it's a good idea putting him at a crossroads.

If you are interested in getting yourself a copy of "The Same Bright Stars" visit ethanjoellawriter.com/the-same-bright-stars for more information.

Joella is currently on tour to promote the book and he will be visiting books stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Washington and California.