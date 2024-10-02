Historic building in Philly's Old City neighborhood reopens as boutique hotel

Philadelphia's newest boutique accommodation, The Gas Lamp Hotel, has officially opened its doors, offering historic charm with modern luxury.

The hotel, situated in the city's Old City neighborhood, was conceptualized and built by a team of five area investors, including Wendell Holland, a Philadelphia-based furniture designer and founder of Beve Unlimited.

Holland is also known as the season 36 winner of "Survivor" and the newly appointed designer on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which is set to air on ABC in 2025.

The boutique hotel aspires to bring a new approach to overnight stays by combining a virtual concierge service with all the amenities travelers expect from a high-end hotel.

Katie Ging Photography

Located at 140 N. 2nd St, the hotel overlooks Elfreth's Alley, a national landmark known as America’s oldest continuously inhabited residential street. The building the hotel now occupies dates back to 1845 and, until 2019, housed The Austrian Gas Lamp Company.

Combining the building's history and the fact that Philadelphia was home to the private residence in the U.S. to be illuminated by gas flame is how The Gas Lamp Hotel got its name.

Inside, the hotel offers four studio apartment-style guest rooms and one three-bedroom suite outfitted with top-of-the-line finishes selected by local interior designer Abigail Shapansky, who worked with Holland on the set of HGTV's "Hot Mess House."

Each room is named in honor of a pioneer in lighting innovation and technology, such as "Latimer" and "Adams."

Lewis Latimer was a Black engineer credited for inventing a carbon filament that significantly improved the durability and affordability of light bulbs. Maude Adams was known for being instrumental in the development and adoption of stage lighting innovations that transformed theatrical performances.

Katie Ging Photography

Katie Ging Photography

In this endeavor, Shapansky and Holland were also joined by Scott Yesner, founder of short-term rental management company Bespoke Stay, and local realty experts Ryan Harsche, Ryan Dolan, and Kyle Kell.

From "staycationers” to solo travelers, families and couples who may want to book the full space for their wedding party are welcome.

Now, through November 15, guests can book their stay through the boutique hotel's website, thegaslampphilly.com, at a discounted rate.