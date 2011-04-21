The Dell East 2011 Concert Series

"Essence of Entertainment"

dell-east-concer

As summer approaches, music is in the air with the 2011 Dell "Essence of Entertainment" Concert Series.Every week from July 7th to August 25th the Dell will hold a concert featuring different artists. There is a great line up with a variety of many different artists.

July 7th- Angie Stone and Joe

July 14th- Stephanie Mills and Keith Washington

July 21st- The Delfonics, Jerry Butler, Jean Carne, The Jones Girls, Russell Thompkins and the Stylistics.

July 28- Ginuwine, Tank and Avant

August 4- Fred Hammond and Martha Munizzi

August 11- Jeffrey Osborne and Marsha Ambrosius

August 18- Will Downing, Kirk Whalum and Gerald Albright

August 25- Rachelle Ferrell and Angela Winbush

Kick back and relax at the Dell this summer with the smooth sounds of jazz, R&B, and classic soul.
The Dell will also feature other events this summer for ticket and other information visitThe Dell East.

