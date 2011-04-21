The Dell East 2011 Concert Series

As summer approaches, music is in the air with the 2011 Dell "Essence of Entertainment" Concert Series.Every week from July 7th to August 25th the Dell will hold a concert featuring different artists. There is a great line up with a variety of many different artists.



July 7th- Angie Stone and Joe



July 14th- Stephanie Mills and Keith Washington



July 21st- The Delfonics, Jerry Butler, Jean Carne, The Jones Girls, Russell Thompkins and the Stylistics.



July 28- Ginuwine, Tank and Avant



August 4- Fred Hammond and Martha Munizzi



August 11- Jeffrey Osborne and Marsha Ambrosius



August 18- Will Downing, Kirk Whalum and Gerald Albright



August 25- Rachelle Ferrell and Angela Winbush



Kick back and relax at the Dell this summer with the smooth sounds of jazz, R&B, and classic soul.

The Dell will also feature other events this summer for ticket and other information visitThe Dell East.