‘The Day Has Come! It’s Happening!!!’: What They’re Saying About Wawa’s Burger and Fries

If you've been away from social media, you may have missed out on perhaps the most important Philly food news so far this year: Wawa is testing out hamburgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches at six locations as part of a "larger dinner platform" the cult favorite convenience store is trialing.

If the test products expand to additional stores, the Delaware County-based company could be positioned to duke it out with major national quick service food chains like McDonald's, Shake Shack and Burger King.

After the burger news broke, Philly's dedicated Wawa lovers (and haters) took to social media to share their excitement about, or disgust for, the trial products. Below are some of this sassy city's best reactions.

The hot take from this culinary genius:

Just imagine that #Wawa mac and cheese on top of a hamburger at 2:05 am... pic.twitter.com/Oomx6GDWDw — Knowles, Beyonce (@ItsC_Lo) February 12, 2020

Speculation on Wawa encroaching on Sheetz's territory:

How can WaWa or anyone consider WaWa in the same company as Sheetz when they offer far less? I’m shocked they don’t serve burgers or breaded chicken. WaWa sounds like a glorified Subway with gas tanks. https://t.co/BDStoPg4yZ — Dale (@pghsportskipper) February 12, 2020

