Grab your fabulous gowns and play some bingo.The Black-Tie Gay Bingo is a mixture of cocktails, dancing and fun. All benefits from this event will go towards the AIDS fund fundraiser. It is being held at the Crystal Tearoom in the Wanamaker building in Philadelphia, PA, on April 1st at 6:30pm. A silent auction will take place with cocktail gift baskets, restaurant certificates and more. For more information visit TheBlack Tie Gay Bingo website.