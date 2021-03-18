Chester County

The Best Place to Live in America Is This Philly Suburb, Again

Chesterbrook, Chester County, is the top place to live in America, according to a new ranking from Niche

By Kennedy Rose – Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia suburb of Chesterbrook has been named the best place to live in America for the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The newest ranking from Pittsburgh-based Niche — which annually releases reports on schools, colleges and municipalities — is based on both user reviews and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Niche factors affordability, the local housing market, diversity, public schools and more into its rankings.

Chesterbrook, a Chester County town of 4,800, ranks high for its public schools, housing, jobs and health and fitness, all of which got an A+ grade from Niche. The close proximity to Valley Forge National Historical Park, a median home value of $379,000, highly-ranked school districts and median household income of $130,000 helped put Chesterbrook at No. 1, PBJ.com reported.

“Living in Chesterbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes,” Niche wrote in its description of the Pennsylvania town

Chesterbrook ranked No. 1 in the U.S. last year, as well, for the same reasons. 

PBJ.com has details on another town in the Philadelphia suburbs that landed at No. 4 on the ranking.

