The American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days 2011

Daffodils are the first flower of the spring and a symbol of hope for people and families facing cancer.

The American Cancer Society is now taking orders for this years Daffodil Days.

Money you help raise allows the American Cancer Society to save lives and create a world with more birthdays by helping people get well and stay well. They do that by finding cures and by fighting back against cancer.

Daffodil Days in our area runs this year from March 14th to the 20th. Give Daffodils. Give Hope.

For more information click here.