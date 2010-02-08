The American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days 2011

Daffodils are the first flower of the spring and a symbol of hope for people and families facing cancer.

The American Cancer Society is now taking orders for this years Daffodil Days. 

Money you help raise allows the American Cancer Society to save lives and create a world with more birthdays by helping people get well and stay well. They do that by finding cures and by fighting back against cancer.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 1 hour ago

Man Gunned Down a Block From Temple University Hospital

atlantic city casinos 3 hours ago

Optimism Over Growth, Some Wariness in Atlantic City in 2020

Daffodil Days in our area runs this year from March 14th to the 20th. Give Daffodils. Give Hope.

For more information click here.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us